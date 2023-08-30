CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate 5 lakh houses soon

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to inaugurate five lakh houses in the state soon. He is likely to formally inaugurate the houses in Jagananna housing colonies near Samarlakota. The Andhra Pradesh State Housing Department has achieved the target of completion of construction of 5,00,653 houses in all the districts in the state so far.

The government had already distributed nearly 30 lakh house site pattas to the poor under Pedalandariki Illu scheme. Special Chief Secretary (Housing Department) Ajay Jain has been monitoring the progress of the works. He appointed senior officers of the Housing Department as Special Officers and instructed them to visit the layouts regularly and inspect the colonies to take necessary steps to complete the houses in time. Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Managing Director Lakshmi Sha has been holding review meetings with all the district officials and also visiting construction sites in districts. Similarly, Diwan Mydeen, Special Secretary Housing Department and M Shiva Prasad, Joint Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation, visited the layouts and issued instructions to the officials in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Nellore and Bapatla districts.



