CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for medical college in Narsipatnam on Dec 28

Anakapalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for the Government Medical College being constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore in Narsipatnam of Anakaplli district on December 28.

Keeping CM's visit in view, District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti instructed the district officials to handle the responsibilities assigned to them in an efficient manner. He told the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for the people to arrive at the venue for the public meeting.

While the Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli will supervise the arrangements, the Roads and Buildings Department will take up the construction of the helipad, the meeting place arrangements for the pandals and construction of barricades.

The Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat Officer were asked to monitor sanitation works. Medical officials were ordered to set up medical camps at the venue. District Transport Officer, DRDA and Agriculture Department officials are focusing on the arrangement of public meeting and parking of vehicles. The Civil Supplies Department and DRDA on food to be served for the people at the venue.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport at 10.20 am and reach Baligattam village of Narsipatnam mandal at 10.40 am. Besides, Medical College , the CM will lay foundation stone for Yeleru and Tandava canals link projects taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 470 crore. Later, the CM will address a public meeting.