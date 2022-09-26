CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to offer silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara tomorrow

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Tirupati and Tirumala for two days from September 27. The district official machinery has geared up to complete all arrangements for the visit and make it a grand success. The Chief Minister will take part in various programmes as part of his visit. The officials conducted advanced security liaison (ASL) from airport to all the places the CM will be visiting. Jagan will reach Tirupati airport at 4.35 pm on Tuesday and proceed to Tataiahgunta Gangamma Devasthanam in the city by road to worship the Goddess. He will inaugurate 10 electric bus services of APSRTC at Alipiri bus stand at 6 pm. The Chief Minister will reach Sri Padmavathi Guest House at Tirumala at 7 pm and offer prayers to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy at 7.45 pm.

From there he will take the silk clothes on his head and proceed to the temple to present them. Later, he will participate in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva at 8.55 pm. On September 28, he will worship Lord Venkateswara again and inaugurate the newly-built Parakamani building and Lakshmi VPR Rest house. Afterwards he will reach Tirupati airport by 9.45 am and will depart to reach Orvakallu airport.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy and Joint Collector DK Balaji reviewed the arrangements with officials at Tirupati airport and made several suggestions. As part of ASL, they reached Gangamma temple and talked to Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner Anupama Anjali, executive officer Muneyya and chairman K Gopi Yadav.

The Collector and SP made several suggestions to RTC regional manager T Chengal Reddy on the programme at Alipiri bus stand. Later at Tirumala they visited Padmavathi Guest House, Bedi Anjanaeya Swamy temple and other areas along with TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam and security officials of CMO before meeting the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Srikalahasti RDO Rama Rao, airport chief security officer Rajasekhar, deputy commandant Shukla, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, district fire officer Ramanaiah and others were present.