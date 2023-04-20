CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to start Bandar port works next month

Machilipatnam: Machilipatnam Port construction works are likely to commence next month and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay the foundation stone to commence the works, informed Krishna district Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh.

She inspected Machilipatnam Port construction area and the ongoing works of port connectivity road at Manginapudi on Wednesday. She also visited Breakwater, Dredging, approach channel, Turing circle area and proposed pylon area.

Speaking on the occasion, the JC said that the road connectivity works are going on at a brisk pace and added that the road was being constructed to make a way for heavy vehicles movement and materials carrying that needed for port construction. She said that the construction company had already rushed some heavy machinery for port construction to the respective area.

Prior to the inspection of the road connectivity works, JC Aparajitha Singh observed the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) master plan. Megha Engineering company General Manager Tulasi Das and others accompanied the JC.