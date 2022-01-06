CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to strike a fit deal with employees today

Vijayawada: The long-pending issue of fitment as per the new PRC recommendations is likely to be resolved on Thursday as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be meeting the employee unions.



The Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with the officials of the Finance department ahead of the meeting with the employees.

It may be noted that Employees JAC made it clear that they will decide on an action plan of agitation from January 9 if the government fails to finalise the fitment and PRC issues.

The committee led by the Chief Secretary and officials of the Finance department conducted a series of meetings with the employees' associations for the past one month but could not arrive at an amicable solution.