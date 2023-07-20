CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take part in Nethanna Nestham programme tomorrow

Venkatagiri: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the YSR Nethanna Nestham programme in Venkatagiri town of Tirupati district on July 21.

He will disburse the financial assistance to the weavers in the State through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Ahead of the Chief Minsiter’s visit, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy, CM’s programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and others visited the public meeting venue, helipad and other areas in Venkatagiri on Wednesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit by working in a coordinated way.

Helipad, road show, public meeting stage, providing drinking water and breakfast to the people, backdrop LED screens, public address system and all other things should be well taken care off.

The Collector and SP conducted the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) ahead of the visit and made various suggestions to the officials on duty at the ground. Collector Venkataramana Reddy said that the Chief Minister will reach Renigunta Airport at 9.15 am and proceed to Venkatagiri by helicopter and reach Visvodaya Junior College ground where the helipad was arranged.

After reaching the public meeting premises, he will visit a photo exhibition and offer floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He will address the public meeting and release the financial assistance to the weavers.

Later, at Tribhuvanam, the Chief Minister will unveil the statue of former Chief Minister of combined AP Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy before returning back to Renigunta airport from the helipad to fly back to Vijayawada.

The Collector said that the medical and health department should take care of providing specialist doctors, ambulance, safe room while the fire department should take care of the fire safety measures. Other departments also should fulfil all the necessary requirements.

SP Parameswara Reddy made suggestions on security aspects and asked the police sleuths to make foolproof arrangements.

Joint Collector D K Balaji, Gudur RDO Kiran Kumar, MLCs Chandrasekhar Reddy, B Kalyana Chakravarthy, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, Gudur MLA V Varaprasad, State Community Development Board chairman N Ramkumar Reddy and others were present.