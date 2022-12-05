CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kadapa tomorrow

Kadapa (YSR District): In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to district on December 6, District Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju along with SP KKN Anburajan inspected the security arrangements at Madhavi Convention Centre and Ameen Peer Dagah popularly known as Pedda Dargah in Kadapa on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons at Pedda Dargah, the collector said that as part of his one-day tour in the district, the CM will visit Ameen Peer Dagah and hand over 6 acres of land to the organisers for the development of dargah.

Later, the CM will attend the wedding reception of APSRTC Chairman Durgayapalle Mallikarjuna Reddy's daughter at Madhavi Convention Centre in the city. Around 1.30 pm he will take off from Kadapa airport to Gannavaram.

SP KKN Anburajan said that police administration has made elaborate security arrangements for CM's one-day visit.

Joint Collector CM Saikanth Varma, Municipal Commissioner G S S Praveen Chandh, trainee collector Rahul Meena, Kadapa, Jammalamadugu Badvel RDOs and Dargah committee members were present.