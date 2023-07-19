CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Krishnayapalem on July 24

Guntur: Special chief secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh Ajay Jain directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy foundation stone laying programme for the construction of houses at CRDA layouts in Krishnayapalem on July 24 and his public meeting at Venkatapalem.

Ajay Jain instructed officials to take steps to make the CMs public meeting a grand success.

He along with the CMs tour programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, Guntur district collector M Venugopal Reddy, joint collector G Rajakumari, Tenali sub-collector Geethajali Sharma, AP Housing Corporation managing director Lakshmi Shah visited CRDA layouts Krishnayapalem and CM public meeting venue at Venkatapalem and reviewed the arrangements for the two programmes.

The state government allotted plots to 47,000 beneficiaries in Guntur and Krishna districts and foundation stones will be laid for the construction of the houses on July 24