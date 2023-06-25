CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Manyam on June 28

Parvathipuram: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Kurupam Assembly Constituency of Parvathipuram Manyam district to launch Amma Vodi scheme on June 28.

The CM will reach Visakha and from there he will come to Parvathipuram by helicopter. In this connection, Talasila Raghuram, the CM programmes convenor and MLAs Pushpa Srivani, A Jogarao, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu and collector Nishanth Kumar have visited Polytechnic college ground of Chinamerangi and made arrangements for the programme. They advised the organisers to install barricades and parking area for VIPs and for common public.

This is CM’s first visit to Parvathipuram Manyam district after formation of the district and local leaders are expected to make huge arrangements for the tour. The R&B officials are instructed to undertake small repair works of the roads and provide drinking water facility to public.