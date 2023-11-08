  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Rayachoti tomorrow

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Rayachoti in Annamayya district on November 9 for attending a wedding function, according to District Collector P S Girisha.

Rayachoti(Annamayya district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Rayachoti in Annamayya district on November 9 for attending a wedding function, according to District Collector P S Girisha. The Chief Minister will attend the wedding function of the son of AP Legislative Council deputy chairman M Zakia Khanam on Thursday.

The Collector instructed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. He said the Chief Minister would receive representations from the people during his visit to the district.

The services of Sachivalayam staff should be utilised during the visit of Chief Minister, he said. SP Krishna Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X