CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Rayachoti tomorrow

Rayachoti(Annamayya district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Rayachoti in Annamayya district on November 9 for attending a wedding function, according to District Collector P S Girisha. The Chief Minister will attend the wedding function of the son of AP Legislative Council deputy chairman M Zakia Khanam on Thursday.
The Collector instructed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. He said the Chief Minister would receive representations from the people during his visit to the district.
The services of Sachivalayam staff should be utilised during the visit of Chief Minister, he said. SP Krishna Rao and others were present.
