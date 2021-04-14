CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils welfare calendar

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled government welfare calendar 2021-2022 as part of Ugadi celebrations at the camp office here on Tuesday.

The state government has been implementing various welfare schemes and in the process, prepared a calendar for welfare schemes to implement them.

The first page of the calendar contains the details of all the schemes and the second page has the details of the number of people benefitted from different schemes, including financial details in the last 22 months (from June 2019 to March 2021).

As per the calendar, in April month, the first phase of Jagananna Vidaya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena, YSR Zero Interest loans to farmers (Rabi-2019) and DWACRA women, and regular schemes like YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Gorumuddha, nine-hours free electricity to farmers, DR YSR Aarogyasri, Dr YSR Aarogya Aasara, YSR Pension Kanuka will be implemented.

In May, YSR free crop insurance (Kharif -2020), first phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Matsyakara Bharosa (diesel subsidy) and Matsyakara Bharosa (subsidy on fishing prohibition) will be implemented. In June, YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and other regular schemes will be implemented. In July, second phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Kapu Nestham, YSR Vahana Mitra and other regular schemes will be implemented.

In August, Zero Interest loans to farmers ( Kharif-2020), Industrial subsidies to MSMEs, and spinning mills, YSR Nethanna Nestham, payments to AgriGold Victims will be made. In September, YSR Aasara and in October second phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Chedodu, Jagananna Thodu will be implemented.

In November, YSR EBC Nestham and in December, second phase of Jagananna Vasati Deevena and third phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Law Nestham and other regular schemes will be implemented.

In January 2022, third phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Ammavodi, increase in YSR pension to Rs 2,500 and in February 2022 fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and other regular schemes will be implemented.