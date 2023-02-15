CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launches tourist police station

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched a tourist police station at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The plaque of the station was unveiled by the City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Police said "tourists could approach the facility for any issues and get their problems solved as the police would be available at the station."

About 1.50 crore tourists visit RK Beach every year. Many tourists would lose their valuables or meet any untoward incidents. "In such incidents, trained police personnel would coordinate with the control room and come to the rescue of the tourists.-

Soon, a meeting would be held with auto rickshaw and cab drivers with traffic police and a common rate chart would be made available for the tourists," the CP mentioned.

Tourists from various parts of the world visit Visakhapatnam on a daily basis. They can approach the police station for any assistance. In case of police assistance, the public can contact: 9490617924 and 9493336633 and seek help.

As a part of the corporate social responsibility, Laurus Company donated two sand patrolling vehicles, 10 two-wheelers to the city police. Police kiosks will be set up at Bheemunipatnam and Yarada beaches as well.