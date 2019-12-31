CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people of the state on the eve of New Year. He said that 2019 will be remembered as a turning point in our state's history. He said 2020 should be remembered as a year of happiness for every family in the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan will visit Vijayawada today. He will attend the New Year's celebrations at 7.40 pm under the aegis of the IAS Officers Association.

On the other hand, CM Jagan Reddy has held a review meeting on the Spandana program at Secretariat in Amaravati. Earlier, CM has come to the office under tight security as the farmers are protesting against the proposal of trifurcating the capital of Andhra Pradesh.