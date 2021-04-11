CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's focus shifts to Vizag capital

Amaravati: The State Government in all probability is likely to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam sometime in May. The government is hopeful that by that time all the legal hurdles would be over and it would get a green signal from the courts to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam.

'As part of the preparatory works, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has hired the services of noted architect Bimal Patel, who played a key role in Central vista project of New Delhi and development of Kasi Viswanath temple premises in Varanasi.

In a meeting held on Friday night, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of development works in Visakhapatnam. Architect Bimal Patel participated in the meeting.

It may be recalled that Jagan had recently asked the officials to put the prioritised projects of Visakhapatnam on fast track. They include starting of works on the Bhogapuram airport, beach corridor, diversion of Godavari waters from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam through pipeline and Metro rail project. The Chief Minister directed the officials to consider the beach corridor project as first prioritised project and start the works on a war-footing.

He said that the beach road should be developed as the best tourist spot on par with international standards. He had directed the officials to develop connectivity between Visakhapatnam city and Bhogapuram airport. He said all the places should have easy access to the airport. He said the intermittent areas between Visakha city and airport should be developed. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare plans integrating both the Metro and tram services.