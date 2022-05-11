CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Konaseema programme postponed

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): In the wake of Asani cyclone, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's programme in Muramalla village of Amalapuram has been postponed and rescheduled.

Konaseema district administration and YSRCP cadre made all arrangements for the CM's visit at Muramala village in I Polavaram mandal on Wednesday (May 11) to distribute Matsyakara Bhruti (Financial Assistance to Fishermen folk).

District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that due to the impending cyclone, the scheduled visit of the CM was postponed and rescheduled on May 13.

He said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Muramalla village on May 13 to distribute Matsyakara Bhruti.

He said that CM will inaugurate the distribution of financial assistance to 1.10 lakh people.