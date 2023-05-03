CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour to Kovvur postponed

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Kovvur has been postponed again. At first CM's visit to Kovvur was scheduled on April 14th which was cancelled. It was again scheduled on May 5th which is again postponed to May 24th.

The collector, JC, and other higher officials conducted a review and examination of the tour arrangements. Officials said that the CM will participate in the salute programme for the volunteers, conduct a road show in Kovvur and address a public meeting.

But the programme has been postponed to the May 24th, said Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanita. She said that the CM’s visit has been postponed due to weather conditions.