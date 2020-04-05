CM YS Jagan pays tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today paid rich tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 113 birth anniversary. CM Jagan recalled his services on this occasion. "Babu Jagjivan Ram's fight for equal rights for the upliftment and oppressed masses of the lower classes is unforgettable. His life as a freedom fighter and deputy prime minister is inspirational, " CM Jagan tweeted.





అట్టడుగు వర్గాల అభ్యున్నతి, అణగారిన ప్రజల సమాన హక్కుల కోసం బాబు జగ్జీవన్ రామ్ చేసిన పోరాటం మర్చిపోలేనిది. స్వాతంత్య్ర సమరయోధుడిగా, ఉపప్రధానిగా దేశసేవకు అంకితమైన ఆయన జీవితం స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. నేడు బాబు జగ్జీవన్ రామ్ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఆయనకి ఘన నివాళి. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 5, 2020

Babu Jagjivan Ram is a royal and social revolutionary warrior who fought for the independence of the country on one hand, and on the other hand, struggled for social equality and the rights of the oppressed classes. Jagjivan was born to Sobhiram and Basanti Devi on April 5, 1908 in Chandwa village of Shabad district of Bihar. He experienced untouchability in his whole life.