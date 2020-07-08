CM YS Jagan pays tribute to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on birth anniversary

On the ocassion of the former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary, his family members paid tribute on Wednesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other family members visited YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on YSRs 71st birth anniversary. The event was attended by YS Rajasekhara Reddy's wife YS Vijayamma, YS Bharti Reddy, YS Sharmila, Brother Anil Kumar, MP YS Avinash Reddy, Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy.

After paying tribute to the Mahaneta,

Chief Minister Jagan unveiled the book "Nallo .. Nathu YSR" book written by YS Vijayamma, which is a collection of her emotions from the time when YSR has left the world. This book is about YS Vijayamma's life in association with YSR. On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan will be participating in several inaugurations and foundation programs at Idupalapaaya Triple IT.

CM Jagan would unveil YSR statue at Triple IT and all the arrangements were made to perfection during the CM's visit. Meanwhile, YSR birth anniversary is being celebrated by the state government of Andhra Pradesh as the State Farmers' Day.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Jayanti program held in Idupulapaya. The government administration has taken special steps amid Covid. MLAs are also allowed for the program only after thermal screening. Collector Hari Kiran inspected the media personnel and MLAs who had attended the event.