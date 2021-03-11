VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed Abhishekam to mark the Mahashivaratri festival at the NTR Stadium in Gudivada. Civil supplies Minister Kodali Nani has organized the special puja at the stadium and invited the CM for the special puja to mark the Shivaratri.

The CM arrived by helicopter from Tadepalli and proceeded to the stadium to participate in Purnahuti and Abhishekam.

Ministers Perni Nani, Velampalli Srinivas, district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, local YSRCP leaders, priests and others attended the special puja.