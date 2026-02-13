Repeal of labour codes demanded

Guntur: Thousands of workers, farmers, and employees from various sectors participated in a rally, demanding the repeal of the Labour Codes here on Thursday. The rally began at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram and proceeded up to the Collector’s Office. Later, leaders of trade unions and farmers’ associations addressed a public meeting organised there. The protesters demanded the repeal of the four Labour Codes, alleging that they would turn workers into bonded labourers. They called for an immediate halt to the privatisation of public sector undertakings, including Visakha Steel Plant.

The agitators demanded a minimum wage of Rs 30,000 and urged the government to recognise Anganwadi, ASHA, Mid-Day Meal, VOA, RP, and other scheme workers as government employees. They further sought a comprehensive law to provide PF, ESI, and insurance benefits to unorganised sector workers and to ensure protection for head-load workers, auto drivers, building workers, and gig workers. The protesters demanded the repeal of the Electricity and Seed Amendment Bills and called for remunerative prices for farmers, along with identity cards and loans for tenant farmers.

They also demanded the extension of the Employment Guarantee Scheme to urban areaswith 200 days of work, the abolition of the CPS and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and a minimum EPF pension of Rs 9,000.