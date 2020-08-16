CM YS Jagan provides financial aid to Pawan Kalyan fan for treatment

The news that a Pawan Kalyan fan is suffering from an illness has been circulating on social media for a few days. Nagendra, a fan of Pawan, is suffering from a blood-related disease and a Twitter user has tweeted that he needs emergency treatment. With this, some people made this post go viral on social media. Several netizens also retweeted it along with the Jana Sena party, Pawan Kalyan has been tagged on Twitter accounts. However, Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu responded to the news. The news of Pawan fan illness was brought to the attention of the CM.

Responding immediately, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to sanction Rs 10 lakh to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's fan. CMO Special Officer Dr. Harikrishna handed over the LOC to the hospital. Pawan fan Nagendra was treated with the help of the government. Doctors said he had stem cell therapy. CMO officials said his health was stable at present. Leading producer Bandla Ganesh also responded to the tweet asking then to forward google pay number.

Official Hari Krishna of CMO office said that this case came to CM @ysjagan sir notice. On his instructions we immediately spoke to hospital authorities and they agreed to treat at 10Lakhs. CM sir immediately sanctioned 10L & Stem cell therapy treatment started already and he is responding well. We are also in constant touch, "

