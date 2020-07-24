CM YS Jagan reviews on Food Processing, instructs officials to ensure farmers paid MSP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that farmers should not have difficulty in selling their production and food processing should be encouraged in the case of related crops. He instructed officials to pay special attention to this and make arrangements for food processing by next season. On Friday, he conducted a review on Food Processing Units at his camp office in Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised on the difficulties of Banana, Chini and tomato farmers who were being neglected every year. The arrival of the minimum discounted price is having serious difficulties. "In order to protect the interests of the farmers, the authorities should focus on how much to buy and how much to move to food processing, " CM asserted. CM directed that no matter how much it costs, the problem should be solved.

"Every year, there are reports that bananas, Chini, tomatoes, onions and lemons farmers are suffering, which should not be repeated, CM Jagan said. He also said that to tie up with reputable companies on food processing and identify 7–8 crops that are in trouble and process them. CM Jagan directed the authorities to report to him what is being done elsewhere in connection with the processing of these crops and asked to complete them within a month.

"Food processing should be done at the basic level at the RBK level where necessary, the zonal levels and constituency levels as well," CM YS Jagan directed the officers.