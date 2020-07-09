CM YS Jagan reviews over Nadu-Nedu, directs officials to raise funds for program

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to complete the Nadu-Nedu works as early as possible. The Chief Minister who held a review meeting with top officials on Thursday has emphasised on the importance to raise funds for the ambitious efforts of the state government. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the authorities to have a definite plan for fundraising and asked them to set goals to complete works as fast as possible. YS Jagan said Nadu-Nedu program is the most important program of the government.

The chief minister suggested to the authorities to make the government's dream of enhancing the education sector a true. He said that the same thing should be adopted in hospitals and medical colleges to construct new infrastructure. He also instructed officials to start works of Rayalaseema drought-prevention from October 1.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan ordered the officials of State Water Security Development Department to move ahead with additional water evacuation from Polavaram and completion of works of North Coastal Andhra Sujala Sravanthi and Palanadu drought prevention works and facilitation of drinking water.