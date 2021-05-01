CM YS Jagan stresses on quality of works

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials not to compromise on quality of works taken up under Manabadi-Nadu Nedu and said quality auditing should be done on every work in all the schools.

During a review at camp office here on the progress of schools' modernisation programme on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to draw paintings on the buildings of the schools, which were being renovated to look more attractive.

The photos of schools before and after Nadu Nedu works should be displayed in schools after the completion of Nadu-Nedu works so that the importance of the scheme could be understood and also the staff will get an idea on maintenance. He said the works of painting, setting up of smart TVs, wall art works and other works should be completed by end of May.

He said there should be no compromise over the quality of works and that was the reason parent committees were also formed. He said the officials should check on quality of works in schools in May and June and quality audit should be completed. He said toilet maintenance system should be ready by the time schools reopen.

He said teachers should be given training to ensure smooth functioning of English as medium of instruction. He said Vidya Kanuka kits should be ready by the time schools reopen and English dictionary should be made available in the kit.

He said all the items being given in Vidya Kanuka kit should be of good quality and the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works should start once the schools reopen in July.

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh, school education principal secretary Buditi Rajashekar, education commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarwa Siksha Abhiyan project director Vetri Selvi and other officials were present.