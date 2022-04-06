CM YS Jagan to attend celestial wedding at Vontimitta on April 15

Kadapa: TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy has said that elaborate arrangements were being made for performing Sri Sitarama Kalyanam at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta on April 15.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the arrangements being made at the temple along with District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju on Tuesday, he said that Brahmotsavams were being held in a grand manner at the Vontimitta temple after a gap of two years. Due to Covid-19, the Brahmotsavams during the last two years were conducted on a low-key to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He said that following the directions of the State government, it was proposed to organise the Brahmotsavams in a big way in coordination with the district administration this year.

"Today we had a preliminary meeting with the local administration on the arrangements to be made and a final review meeting with all departments will be convened on April 9," Dharma Reddy said.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be taking part in the celestial wedding.

He said that about 2 lakh pilgrims are expected to witness Sri Sitarama Kalyanam at the temple.

The TTD Additional EO and District Collector also inspected VIP rest house, Kalyana Vedika etc and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing arrangements.

Joint Collector Saikanth Varma, Assistant Collector Babu, Additional SP Mahesh Kumar, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, CE Nageswara Rao and others were present.