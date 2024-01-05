CM YS Jagan to credit Rs 97.76 cr to leftover beneficiaries today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 97.76 crores into the accounts of 68,990 leftover beneficiaries of welfare schemes for which benefits were disbursed between August to December 2023, on Friday.

With these benefits, total benefit of Rs 1,744.76 crore has been provided to such eligible leftover beneficiaries, since the scheme’s inception (in December 2021), with a commitment to see that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

This scheme provides another chance for those who are eligible but have not received benefits under the welfare schemes that were implemented in last six months.

Applicants must apply to the village/ward secretariat within one month of the distribution of benefits under the scheme. They can utilise the services of volunteers or call 1902 for guidance.

One should apply with relevant documents in village or ward secretariats. After verifying their eligibility, benefits will be provided to eligible beneficiaries under various welfare schemes twice a year, i.e., after every six months. The beneficiaries’ lists will be displayed in village/ward secretariats for social audit.

In addition, the state government is also providing fresh pensions to 1,17,161 new eligible beneficiaries (from August 2023 to December 2023), new health cards to 6,314 beneficiaries, new rice cards to 1,11,321 beneficiaries and house pattas to 34,623 beneficiaries additionally.