CM YS Jagan to hold meeting with senior YSRCP BC leaders today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be keen on strengthening the party in all aspects to gear up for coming elections.

As part of this, a meeting of senior BC leaders has been convened at the Chief Minister's office on Saturday. According to information, nine members including BC Ministers from all the three regions of the State received call from the CMO to attend the meeting.

Those who received the call include Botcha Satyanarayana, Budi Mutyalanaidu, Jogi Ramesh, G Jarayam, Ch Venugopalakrishna, MLC Janga Krishnamurthy, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLA K Parthasarathi and former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav.

The meeting gained importance as the Chief Minister summoned BC leaders from all the three regions including North Andhra, Coastal and Rayalaseema to discuss on the poll strategy to win the confidence of BCs in the coming elections.

It may be noted that Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy conducting interactive sessions with party cadre of Assembly constituencies and personally enquiring the situation at field level.