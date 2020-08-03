CM YS Jagan to inaugurate e-Raksha Bandhan today

Vijayawada: To mark the Raksha Bandhan a special festival of love and bond between the brother and sister as well as to give more protection to the women and girls in the State, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the e-Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

As part of e-Raksha Bandhan, many programmes will be organised for one month starting from August 3 in the State.

Experts on women safety will give suggestions and advice to the women and girls how to protect themselves from the cybercrimes and other crimes. DGP D Gautam Sawang in a message on Sunday, announced that messages will be given to the women on how to be safe and protect themselves from the social media like facebook, YouTube etc and other platforms. DGP has said e-Raksha Bandhan will give a message to stay safe and to stay smart.

The State government has already enacted new laws and has been giving top priority for safety of women and children. Disha police stations have been inaugurated in the State to ensure speedy investigation of cases and punish the culprits.