CM YS Jagan to interact with party cadres from Aug 4

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the regional coordinators and district chiefs to take forward the party agenda and ensure that Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam programme is held in six village/ward secretariats every month and said that he would directly interact with cadres from August 4.

Addressing the leaders here on Friday, he said that they should play a proactive role and should shoulder additional responsibility as he reposed trust in them and they should work with commitment and take forward the Gadapa Gadapaku programme in a qualitative manner.

"You should ensure that the programme is held in six places every month," he said. We are funding village/ward Secretariats and each constituency at Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1.20 crore respectively. The amount should be put to best use, he said.

The committees at district, mandal and city levels should be formed on time along with affiliated organisations.

In tune with our policy of women empowerment, due representation should be given to them right from booth committees.

From August 4 onwards, the Chief Minister said that he would interact with 50 cadres from each constituency and the programme would be released soon.