CM YS Jagana pitches for raising quality through digital instruction

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed on the need to impart quality education through digital medium and directed the officials to equip all the classrooms with the infrastructure required and told them to start it right from pre-primary (PP) 1.

Holding a review on education department at his camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister took some key decisions in the field of digital education. He said that students can obtain more knowledge through interactive displays, smart teaching facilities. He inspected the equipment of various companies regarding the digital displays that are to be set up in government schools across the state.

He ordered the officials to ensure that the projectors and interactive TVs are of good quality. He advised installing smart TVs from PP-1 to Class-2 and projectors from Class-3 onwards and ordered to complete the installation process in all the schools that were refurbished under Nadu-Nedu Phase-1.

Reviewing the distribution of tabs, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that all the tabs are of good quality and said that they will be distributed to Class-8 students after Byju's loads the content. Asserting that many reforms were introduced in the education sector, he emphasised that supervision should be there at every level. He ordered immediate filling of vacant posts, including DEO and MEO, in the education department besides focussing on filling posts in SCERT, DIET senior lecturers and DIET lecturers.

On the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in schools, he directed the officials to expedite the works and told them to take appropriate measures like installing CC TV cameras for safety, as valuable equipment is being installed in schools. Also, he asked the officials to upload the data related to achieving Sustainable Development Goals in education sector and formulate SOPs. He instructed the officials to make use of the Toilet Maintainance Fund and School Maintainance Fund effectively.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, school education department special CS Budithi Rajasekhar, education commissioner S Suresh Kumar, finance secretary N Gulzar, school education advisor A Murali, AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission secretary A Sambasiva Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.