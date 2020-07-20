CM YS Jagan's silence over attack on Dalit judge decried says CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna

Guntur: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna warned that they will intensify their agitation, if the government fails to take action against the attackersof Dalit additional judge in Chittoor.

He addressed the roundtable at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan in Guntur city on Sunday conducted by Andhra Pradesh Dalit Hakkula Porata Samiti.

Speaking on this occasion,he alleged that local MLA and followers of the ministers attacked the judge in Chittoor district for lodging a complaint against the land grabbing activities.

He criticized that Chief Minister YS Jagan MohanReddy was playing spectator's role and not taking action against party leaders who attacked and abused the Dalits. He criticised that attacks on Dalits were on rise since YSRCP government came to power in the State.

Rama Krishna alleged that YSRCP government was encouraging attacks on Dalits. He cited attack on judge is an example.

Former minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad demanded that the government provide security to the Dalit judge immediately and take action against the accused. CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar was also present.