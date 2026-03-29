CMD pushes for rooftop solar drive, swift agri power sanctions

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti chaired a video conference here on Saturday, urging accelerated rooftop solar installations and prompt sanctioning of agricultural electricity services across the company's jurisdiction.

Lotheti announced the ‘Surya Ghar Utsav’ from April 5 (Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary) to April 14 (Dr. B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary) to boost solar adoption. Rooftop systems are prioritized for SC/ST domestic consumers, with directives to ramp up awareness, coordinate with selected contractors, and stockpile materials for quick execution.

He further said on agricultural services, he mandated no delays in approvals for farmers, insisting Assistant Engineers personally update applicants on seniority and display lists on notice boards.

He expressed fury at laggards in Sri Sathya Sai circle Madakasira (64 pending), Agali (61), Amarapuram (46), Gudibanda (41), and Rolla (37) threatening strict action for material shortages and tardiness.

Repeated consumer grievances would trigger penalties without mercy.