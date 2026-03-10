CMD says delivering clean, green and affordable electricity is the goal

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has launched a strategic plan to become India’s top power distribution company, said CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti.

Speaking to media here on Monday, CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti said the goal is to deliver clean, green, and affordable electricity. This builds on the state government’s focus on reliable power services. The plan speeds up energy efficiency and renewable energy growth.

He said under PM-KUSUM 2.0, APSPDCL targets 550 MW feeder solarisation each year from FY 2026–27 to 2029–30. A 500 MW / 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is in Stage-1 implementation, he said.

The CMD held a virtual meeting with Dr Ajay Mathur, IIT Delhi expert and former BEE Director General. Directors Ayub Khan and Guravaiah attended with senior officials. Dr Mathur pledged full support and praised the state’s clean energy policies.

He further said under Chief Minister leadership, Kuppam constituency in Chittoor is becoming India’s first net-zero model. Highlights include 4.36 MW solar for 7,489 SC/ST homes in FY 2025–26, 50 MW/100 MWh BESS, and 39.75 MWp rooftop solar for over 48,000 homes. It also promotes zero emissions, green energy, EVs, waste management, and tree cover.

APSPDCL prioritises electric mobility with 162 EV charging stations under PM-E Drive. EESL supports electric cars to cut pollution. The company partners with BEE, EESL, and state energy mission for new technologies and better consumer services, he added.