CME on recent advances in Neurology organised

Vijayawada: Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on the recent advances in Neurology was organised by Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada in collaboration with Indian Medical Association, on Sunday at the hospital. The programme has covered a wide range of topics, including TB meningitis, CNS demyelination, recent developments in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, newer therapeutics for the treatment of migraine, and the role of genetics in neurological illnesses.

Speaking on the occasion, IMA Vijayawada president MA Rahman said, “This CME on recent advances in neurology has brought together healthcare professionals to learn, share, and grow. The cooperation between Kamineni Hospitals, IMA and APMC (AP Medical Council) has facilitated an environment of constant improvement in the medical field.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr V Naveen Kumar of Department of Neurology said that their aim was to give medical professionals the greatest learning methods for studying cutting-edge medical procedures and how to update and improve their expertise of treating neurological disorders. The event’s success is evidence of the value of collaboration and ongoing learning in the healthcare industry, he added.