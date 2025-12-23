CMR Shopping Mall opens new sections

Visakhapatnam: CMR Shopping Mall, located opposite District Judge Court in Visakhapatnam, on Monday inaugurated cosmetics, footwear, and home needs sections.

MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the mall's new sections.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srinivasa Rao lauded the mall, stating that it has become a landmark not only in Visakhapatnam but also in the entire undivided State. He highlighted CMR's specialty of providing quality clothing at affordable prices. He also commended the group’s founder and chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana for his numerous social service activities.

Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganababu, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, and Vishnu Kumar Raju lauded the contributions of Mavuri Venkata Ramana to the business and social service field. Venkata Ramana expressed his gratitude to customers, who have supported his group since its inception in 1984.

He announced that they are offering amazing deals during the festival season. ‘Jabardasth’ team Bhaskar, Naresh, and Vinod entertained the crowds.