CMRF cheques distributed

Kovvur (East Godavari district): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha celebrated Ugadi at the camp office in Kovvur on Wednesday and conveyed festival greetings to all. She said the YSRCP government has ushered in a new wave of providing the fruits of development and welfare to every home through a volunteer system. Famous Sanskrit scholar Dorbala Prabhakara Sharma conducted Panchanga Pathanam and explained that Shobhakrith means that it causes shobha or beauty and as per shastra this year will bring light in everyone's life. Later, Prabhakara Sharma was felicitated by Minister Taneti Vanitha and Akshaya Patra Srinivasa Ravindra.

Cultural programmes were organised on this occasion. Cheques worth Rs 12.05 lakh from CM Relief Fund were presented to seven beneficiaries from Kovvur constituency. Municipal chairperson Bavana Ratnakumari, AMC chairman V Gangadhara Srinivas, ZP vice-chairperson Posina Srilekha, DSP VSN Verma, Chagallu MPP Matta Veeraswamy and municipal vice-chairperson Gandrothu Anjali Devi and others participated in this programme.



