CMRF cheques worth Rs 3.46 crore distributed to 142 beneficiaries

Madakasira: TDP district president and Madakasira MLA MS Raju on Tuesday distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth ₹3.46 crore to 142 beneficiaries at the MLA camp office in Madakasira town.

The cheques were issued to patients who had applied for financial assistance after undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Raju said the CMRF had become a major support system for the poor under the coalition government, ensuring timely financial aid to eligible patients facing health-related expenses.

He said that unlike the previous YSRCP government, which allegedly weakened the CMRF mechanism, the present coalition government was committed to providing relief to every deserving applicant.

“Anyone who has undergone hospital treatment and applies for assistance is now receiving support without delay,” he said, adding that large-scale distribution of CMRF cheques in the Madakasira constituency was taking place for the first time.

Raju credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for strengthening welfare delivery through transparent governance. He said the coalition government’s focus was on ensuring that no poor family was burdened due to medical expenses.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, coalition leaders, and local MLA Raju for extending timely financial assistance. Former MLC Gundumala Tippeswamy, ZPTC members, single-window chairpersons, mandal conveners, party leaders, and workers attended the programme.