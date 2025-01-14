CM’s humanity helps paralysis patient in getting pension

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again demonstrated his compassionate side during his visit to Naravaripalle in the Chandragiri constituency. After laying the foundation stones for several developmental projects, the CM was returning home when he noticed an elderly couple and stopped to speak with them.

Moved by their plight, Naidu personally assured them of immediate support, showcasing his unwavering commitment to addressing people’s issues.

The elderly woman,

B Nagarajamma (approximately 62-years-old), accompanied by her husband Subbaramaiah from Bhimavaram village in Chandragiri mandal, tearfully explained her struggles. She shared that she had been bedridden for the past five years due to paralysis and was unable to walk. Her plea for a disability pension touched the Chief Minister deeply.

Naidu immediately directed District Collector Dr S Venkateswar to take swift action and sanction a disability pension for Nagarajamma. The gesture not only provided hope to the couple but also reinforced the Chief Minister’s reputation as a leader who cares for the underprivileged.