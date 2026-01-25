Unique robotic heart bypass and prostate cancer surgery saves 56-yr-old NRI

Bengaluru: In a significant global milestone in integrated surgical care, doctors at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru have successfully performed the world’s first combined robot-assisted minimally invasive coronary artery bypass surgery (MIDCAB) and robotic radical prostatectomy in a single operative session.

This extraordinary multi-disciplinary intervention was carried out on a 56-year-old US-based NRI who was simultaneously diagnosed with coronary artery disease and prostate cancer – two serious conditions that traditionally require separate major surgeries. The highly complex surgery was performed by a coordinated team of specialists, led by Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy, Principal Director – Renal Sciences and Dr. Sudarshan G T, Director – MICS & Robotic Cardiac Surgery.

Patient, Sriram (name changed) was found to have a critical blockage in one of the major coronary arteries, which significantly reduced blood flow to the heart, though his overall heart pumping function remained normal. At the same time, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, that was causing obstructive urinary symptoms including difficulty initiating urination, reduced urine flow, frequent urination, and a sensation of incomplete bladder emptying. If left untreated, the cardiac condition carried the risk of heart attack or heart failure, while the cancer posed a risk of progression.

While both conditions are individually treatable, managing them separately would have exposed the patient to a greater cumulative risk. Following a detailed preoperative evaluation and multidisciplinary planning, doctors performed a combined robot-assisted minimally invasive coronary artery bypass surgery (MIDCAB) and robotic radical prostatectomy to address both conditions in one sitting with safety and precision.

Giving details of the cardiac surgery, Dr. Sudarshan G T, Director – MICS and Robotic Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, said “The procedure lasted 1.5 hours. Although combining two major surgeries under a single anaesthesia is rare, in this case it significantly helped avoid multiple major surgeries and hospital admissions, repeated exposure to anaesthesia, prolonged recovery and high risk.” Explaining about prostate cancer surgery, Dr. MohanKeshavamurthy, Principal Director – Renal Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, added “This approach offers excellent cancer control with high precision, minimal blood loss and faster recovery. Performing it in a single sitting along with cardiac surgery is highly complex, but it spares the patient the physical and emotional burden of two separate major operations.

“In this case, it allowed us to treat the prostate cancer immediately after heart surgery, preventing disease progression, while keeping cardiac risk under control. The patient was discharged within 5 days, in a stable condition with a structured follow-up plan.

This case truly demonstrates what integrated multicompartment robotic surgery can achieve.”

Sharing his experience, the patient said, “I had not imagined that both the surgeries could happen at the same time and was mentally prepared for pro-longed suffering. Thanks to the Fortis doctors, who gave me confidence that both the ailments could be treated safely and together. I am grateful for the care, planning, and support that helped me recover smoothly.”