CM’s meeting instilled fresh confidence among people

Kadiri: Speaking on the success of the Pedala Sevalo (Service to the Poor) programme held on November 1, which was attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the MLA said the event had instilled fresh confidence among the public and alliance party cadres. Despite the short notice, the district administration, in coordination with local officials and party workers, ensured the programme’s grand success. The MLA expressed heartfelt gratitude to TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena leaders and activists from Talupula mandal for their cooperation.

The MLA thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling a long-pending demand of Kadiri residents by announcing the establishment of an Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court. He also lauded the CM for allocating funds to revive the Minority Residential School and Polytechnic in Hindupur Road, which were facing closure.

Discussions were also held with the Chief Minister regarding the development of local roads and the construction of a graveyard, to which he responded positively.

The MLA described Mr. Naidu’s leadership as one that “balances welfare and development with equal vision,” adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh were fortunate to have him as their Chief Minister.

He further revealed that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would soon visit the region, with the schedule to be announced shortly. The MLA also stated that consultations were underway with local leaders regarding the widening of temple streets and roads around the famous Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, ensuring that all stakeholders’ views are taken into consideration under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

Local MLA extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic World Cup victory, calling it a proud moment for the entire nation.