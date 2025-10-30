CM’s proactive approach saved state: Health minister

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s timely and planned actions for protecting the state from the severe impact of Montha cyclone. He said the Chief Minister’s administrative experience and family head-like leadership ensured minimal loss of life and property across the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said that soon after the meteorological department issued cyclone warnings, the Chief Minister personally monitored the situation from the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) control centre in the Secretariat.

“He issued directions to officials at every level — from the state to village secretariats — on precautionary and relief measures. These prompt instructions resulted in effective disaster management across districts,” he said.

Yadav noted that the health department’s newly implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) proved successful, with 99.1 per cent of doctors and paramedical staff reporting for duty during the crisis. Senior IAS officers and district collectors provided continuous updates, enabling the CM to make decisions based on real-time analysis of rainfall and storm severity. The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to review the situation, and the PMO even set up a special command and control centre for continuous monitoring. Union health minister J P Nadda also spoke with Yadav and assured all necessary central support for Andhra Pradesh.

Yadav added that around 2,500 pregnant women were shifted to nearby hospitals for safe deliveries, and special medical camps were arranged in rehabilitation centres. Adequate stocks of anti-snake venom, anti-rabies vaccines and other emergency medicines were made available in all districts.

Boat clinics were deployed in coastal fishing areas, and emergency ambulance services —108 and 104 — were specially mobilised for relief operations, responding to 588 emergency calls.

“The health department remained on high alert from the moment cyclone warnings were issued, ensuring full preparedness from top to bottom,” the minister said. “Though there was initial concern about Montha’s impact, the Chief Minister’s continuous monitoring and review meetings helped the state avert a major disaster.”

He urged people in cyclone-affected areas to maintain personal and environmental hygiene to prevent disease outbreaks. “Everyone should drink boiled and filtered water and remain cautious for the next four days,” Yadav advised.