CM’s Singapore tour restored investors’ confidence in AP: Bharath

Kurnool: Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister T G Bharath has expressed confidence that the recent official visit to Singapore by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and himself will soon yield significant results for the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister said the tour was instrumental in restoring international investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh, which had declined over the past five years.

The Minister stated that several high-level meetings were held during the tour with current and former presidents of Singapore, as well as prominent business leaders and industrialists.

“Following 2019, there was growing reluctance among international investors to engage with Andhra Pradesh. To counter this, our team conducted three round-table conferences with global investors. These efforts helped dispel the negative perception and rekindled trust in the State’s investment climate,” he said.

Minister Bharath praised Singapore’s stable governance model and emphasised the need for a strong and stable coalition government in Andhra Pradesh to ensure consistent development over the next two decades. He revealed that the delegation visited multiple industrial plants and port facilities in Singapore, where advanced technologies and artificial intelligence are widely used. Highlighting industrial developments back home, he said Reliance has begun investing in Orvakal, and job opportunities are expected to expand for youth trained in pilot courses, with companies from Coimbatore and Mumbai establishing units in the region.

He also noted that over 90% of the work to supply water from Muchumarri to the Orvakal industrial hub is complete. The government is actively working to complete irrigation projects and strengthen industrial infrastructure. The Orvakal airport, industrial corridor, and surrounding districts are expected to benefit from these efforts. The Minister announced thAat Andhra Pradesh will soon offer the nation’s most attractive industrial incentives and facilities.

Long-pending tomato processing units are nearing completion, and the government is committed to preventing migration from the western parts of the district by reviving small-scale industries. He further stated that TIDCO housing units will soon be made livable and handed over to beneficiaries.

On the judicial front, he confirmed that the process of establishing a High Court bench in Kurnool is progressing rapidly. He also accused the previous YSRCP government of harming the State’s reputation through international misrepresentation and financial scams, predicting that they may lose their remaining political ground in the coming elections.