CM’s Tirupati visit today to blend governance with spirituality

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati on Saturday with a packed itinerary combining governance, cleanliness initiatives, and a spiritual sojourn. Apart from participating in the ‘Praja Vedika’ programme and visiting the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati’s (MCT) waste management plant at Thukivakam, the Chief Minister will also visit prominent spiritual sites in the temple town.

As part of his spiritual engagements, Naidu will offer prayers at Kapileswara Swamy temple at Kapilatheertham. He will also visit the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Maha Paduka Mandapam near Alipiri, where he will have darshan of the Kanchi Acharyas who are currently observing the ‘Chaturmasya Deeksha’. The Chief Minister will interact with the Acharyas during his visit.

At Kapilatheertham, the Chief Minister will also interact with stakeholders under the Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra programme and take part in the cleanliness drive which is organised every third Saturday of the month.

Naidu will arrive at Tirupati Airport at 11 am on a day-long visit. He will first proceed to Thukivakam village to visit the MCT’s integrated waste processing unit, where he will inspect various facilities including the material recycling facility, construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant, and the bio-methanation plant.

Post his visit to Kapilatheertham, the CM will head to the Police Parade Grounds, where he will participate in the ‘Praja Vedika’ programme, being held under the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ initiative. Later, after the interaction with the Kanchi Acharyas, the Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Tirupati Airport and depart for Vijayawada at 5.10 pm.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar reviewed the arrangements and directed officials to ensure foolproof security and smooth conduct of all programmes. The collector, along with CM’s programme coordinator Pendurthi Venkatesh, city MLA Arani Srinivasulu, SP V Harshavardhan Raju, and municipal commissioner N Mourya, monitored the security arrangements at Thukivakam waste management plant, Alipiri, and the Police Parade Grounds.

The collector stressed that there should be no lapses in security arrangements during the Chief Minister’s visit. He instructed the officials assigned to duties to ensure that all arrangements are made with precision and without any negligence.