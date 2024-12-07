Coaching centre organiser booked for cheating candidates

SRIKAKULAM: Organiser of a coaching centre B V Ramana allegedly cheated candidates and harassed them.

Ramana is native of Srimukhalingam village in Jalumuru mandal in the district. The issue came to light on Friday through social media when the victim candidates posted photos and videos of the coaching centre organiser attacking and beating them indiscriminately.

According to details, Ramana is running an institute under the name ‘Indian Army Calling’ in Srikakulam city.

He assured the candidates to provide them employment in Army and Navy etc. and reportedly collected Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from each of them. The coaching centre was not recognised by the authorities concerned. Gullible candidates joined the centre expecting a job and paid lakhs of rupees to the organiser. But they did not get jobs.

Candidates started questioning Ramana on the issue for the last several days. Upset over their repeated queries, he attacked the candidates and beat them up indiscriminately.

The injured candidates posted the videos of the attack on social media platforms. They also registered a complaint with HRD Ministe rNara Lokesh online seeking his intervention on the issue and punishment to the accused. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against BV Ramana and seized material fromthe coaching centre.