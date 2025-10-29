Coalition govt committed to welfare of scheduled castes

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Committee Chairman Kumar Raja Varla reaffirmed that the coalition government is fully committed to the welfare and development of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

He emphasized that Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetings must be held regularly and effectively to ensure implementation of welfare schemes.

Chairman Kumar Raja, along with District Collector O Anand and SP P Jagadeesh, chaired a review meeting with officials from various departments at the Anantapur Collectorate.

Committee members MS Raju, Vijay Kumar BN, Roshan Kumar Song, and Kavali Grishma Prasad participated.

The session began with floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Addressing the meeting, Kumar Raja said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is focused on SC welfare, allocating`20,000 crore under the SC Sub-Plan.

He directed officials to ensure rehabilitation and financial aid for atrocity victims, establish new SC hostels, and identify land for cremation grounds. He also instructed that CSR funds be utilized for constructing compound walls and handpumps at these sites.

MLA MS Raju urged the police to handle atrocity cases sensitively, prevent misuse of the Act, and ensure justice for victims. Committee members stressed on transparency in SC Sub-Plan fund utilization, basic amenities in SC colonies and hostels, and awareness on drug prevention.

Collector Anand and SP Jagadeesh assured full cooperation, stating that all welfare and legal measures for SC communities are being actively implemented.

The committee lauded the efforts of district officials for effective execution of welfare programmes.