Coalition govt farmer-friendly, says minister

Narasaraopet: Agriculture Minister K Achennaidu said that the coalition government always stands by the farmers and extends necessary support to the farmers.

He participated as chief guest at the swearing-in ceremony of the Market Yard Committees of Vinukonda and inaugurated the Mega Kisan Mela organised for the farmers at AMC, Vinukonda on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he stated that in Palnadu district, farmers who are shifting from paddy cultivation to alternative crops like aquaculture, palm oil, and citrus are being recognised and encouraged with government incentives. He also announced that drip and sprinkler irrigation systems would be provided to farmers with 90% subsidy. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government has fulfilled nearly 90% of its election promises-- Talliki Vandanam, Deepam 2, providing three free gas cylinders, Sthree Shakti free bus travel for women, and Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers.

Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu urged the farmers of Palnadu district to expand orchards and palm oil plantations in line with the vision of the CM. He said farmers should utilise government subsidies effectively to achieve double income.

Palnadu district Collector P Arun Babu informed that more than 100 stalls were set up at the Vinukonda Market Yard. He appealed to farmers to visit the stalls set up by the Agriculture Department and interact with the agricultural scientists and officials present to learn about suitable and profitable crops. He said fertilizers and seeds have been made available to farmers for crop sowing. MLAs Chadalawada Aravind Babu, Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, Kanna Lakshminarayana, DCCB Chairperson Makkena Mallikarjuna Rao were present.