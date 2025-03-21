Coalition govt neglecting minorities, alleges ex-Dy CM

Kadapa: Former Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha flayed the coalition government for neglecting minorities and doing away with welfare measures for Haj pilgrims.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said the coalition did not renew the embarkment facility at Gannavaram Airport, a facility which was provided by the Centre with the hard efforts of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Haj pilgrims used to go to Hyderabad as there was no embarkment facility in Andhra Pradesh. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s efforts paid off with the Centre agreeing to Gannavaram Airport as an embarking point.

However, there was a disparity in fare with the cost going up by Rs 80,000 if boarded at Gannavaram instead of Hyderabad. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had agreed to bear the difference of cost with the Government agreeing to bear the difference cost. Three years of Haj could not be taken up due to Covid and international travel restrictions. The next year YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited the difference amount into the bank accounts of Haj pilgrims.

The coalition government did not pay last year’s reimbursement and did not object to the decision to remove Gannavaram from the embankment list. This shows that Chandrababu has been neglecting minorities and the Shadi Thofa and other welfare schemes announced by him were not honoured, he said.