Coalition govt’s objective is inclusive devpt, says MLA

Pathikonda MLA KE Shyam Kumar participating in a door-to-door programme at Marella village in Thuggali mandal of Pathikonda constituency on Monday

K E Shyam Kumar takes part in ‘Good Governance – First Step’ initiative at Marella village

Thuggali (Kurnool district): Pathikonda MLA K E Shyam Kumar asserted that the primary objective of the coalition government was public welfare and inclusive development. Speaking on the third day of the ‘Good Governance – First Step’ initiative held at Marella village in Tuggali mandal on Monday, he emphasised the government’s dedication to delivering transparent administration and welfare schemes at the grassroots level. As part of the programme, the MLA went door-to-door to personally explain the various welfare and development schemes being implemented by the coalition government.

He enquired about the problems faced by each household and registered their grievances directly in the ‘My TDP’ app for swift resolution. He directed the concerned officials to address the complaints without delay.

Addressing the public, MLA Shyam Kumar said the coalition government was committed to eradicating poverty and uplifting the underprivileged through enhanced support prices for crops, comprehensive crop insurance, free sand distribution, increased pensions, improved services under Aarogyasri, modernised PHCs, and initiatives like ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ for students’ mothers.

He also highlighted reforms in school infrastructure, empowerment of women through DWCRA, free ration supply, enhanced women’s safety, youth skill development, employment generation, drinking water projects, rural road development, and the creation of smart villages.

He reiterated the coalition government’s determination to accelerate the State’s development over the next five years. The event saw active participation from TDP leaders, local cadres, and residents, reflecting the public’s positive response to the initiative.

