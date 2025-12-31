Helmet bouquets bloom in Tirupati, spreading New Year safety message

Tirupati: Every New Year, a florist in Tirupati finds a way to make flowers speak beyond fragrance and colour. Instead of sticking to routine bouquets, he introduces a fresh idea each year, linking celebrations with contemporary themes.

This New Year, the florist has taken inspiration from road safety. With growing concern over two-wheeler accidents and the Tirupati police intensifying awareness on helmet use, the florist has come up with an unusual yet meaningful concept — helmet bouquets. Replacing the traditional floral wrap, the bouquets are designed around helmets, blending beauty with responsibility.

Flowers have always symbolised love, respect, affection and devotion, playing an essential role in every celebration. Yet, there are those who prefer to express these emotions differently. For them, bouquets that carry a social message stand out, turning a simple gesture into a thoughtful statement.

Behind the idea is Blue Petals proprietor C B V Sai Kumar, who understands that innovation alone is not enough — reaching people matters just as much. To give the concept wider visibility, he chose to unveil the helmet bouquets through Tirupati district road transport officer K Murali Mohan, ensuring the message of safety reached the public more effectively. He said that business should go hand in hand with social welfare and these helmet bouquets are a clear example of that.

According to Sai Kumar, greeting loved ones with a helmet bouquet at the start of the New Year sends a powerful message. “It shows that we care for their safety and wish them a wonderful journey ahead,” he says, adding that such a gift tells the recipient just how special they are. “It’s nothing but supporting the initiative of the police and RTA and will continue till the valentine’s day”, Sai Kumar added.

These bouquets are available at a cost of Rs 1,000 to 10,000 depending on the flowers and brands of helmets used in it. Apart from these normal bouquets are also available in the market ranging from Rs 300 to 10,000 to suit everyone’s purse.

Florists use imported flowers such as Zerabara, Cyprus, Sunflower, Pink pong, Brassica, Dressena, Goldenrod, Blue and Pink Daisy, Orchids among other things in various bouquets and the florists have been saying that they are having a good number of orders already and the demand will go up by Wednesday.