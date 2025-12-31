AP govt. distributes NTR Bharosa Social Pensions one day early

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated the distribution of NTR Bharosa social pensions today, Wednesday, in a move to provide timely support to beneficiaries ahead of the New Year. In a departure from the usual schedule, pensions are being disbursed a day earlier, with a total of ₹2,743 crore allocated to support 63.12 lakh recipients across the state.

Secretariat staff will deliver the cash directly to pensioners' homes. Those who do not receive their payments today can expect to do so on January 2nd. Traditionally, pensions are distributed on the first day of each month; however, due to the New Year holiday on January 1st, the government has opted for this early distribution.

The NTR Bharosa social pension programme was launched by the coalition government upon assuming power. Each month, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu personally visits the residence of one beneficiary to hand over the pension. Notably, on December 30th, CM Naidu departed for a family trip abroad and is scheduled to return to Amaravati on January 4th.